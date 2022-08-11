Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $537.00. 74,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

