Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,331 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $731.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.