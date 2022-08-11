Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,316 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 40,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

