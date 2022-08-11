Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 24,848 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 416,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

