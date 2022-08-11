Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 45,073 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $82,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,496,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,934,000 after buying an additional 338,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 306,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 546,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,296,596. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

