Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Trinity Capital worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,849.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,572 shares of company stock valued at $541,283 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

