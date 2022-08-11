Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 93.97 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 83.90 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £397.23 million and a PE ratio of 371.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.10.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). In related news, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). Also, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51).

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.