TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0705

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $367.85 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,256.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,409,593,304 coins and its circulating supply is 92,409,602,284 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

