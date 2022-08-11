Truefg LLC Has $34.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 15.6% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $34,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 848,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.