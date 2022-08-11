Truefg LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

