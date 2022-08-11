TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $322.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,675,393 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.