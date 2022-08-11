TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.74.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

