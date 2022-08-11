Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
TKC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.