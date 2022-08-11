Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

TKC opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

