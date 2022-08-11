Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 10,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,394. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 price target on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.