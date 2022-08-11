Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 10,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,394. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.
In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 price target on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
