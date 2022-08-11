Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $214,000.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 7,204,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

