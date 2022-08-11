Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $407.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $163,482.06 and approximately $407.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

