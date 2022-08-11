U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CFO Sells $571,200.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

