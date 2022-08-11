UBS Group Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $330.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $287.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average is $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

