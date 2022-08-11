UCA Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $843.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $465,778.56 and $843.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin.

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

