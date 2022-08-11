UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105,368.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $226,329.20 and $105,368.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.