Ultiledger (ULT) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $19,976.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.
About Ultiledger
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars.
