Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $117.78 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,202.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00595714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00257501 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003893 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

