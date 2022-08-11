Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.
Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 5,186,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,609. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
