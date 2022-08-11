UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.57 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $945,489.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.