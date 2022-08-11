United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 9.1%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.96. 569,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,357,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.