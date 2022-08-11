United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $25.06 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.