Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Director Sells $72,259.08 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UVV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.57. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

