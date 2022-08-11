Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

