US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 448.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29,197.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

