Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Financial Analysis

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Vantage Drilling -45.30% -31.88% -12.41%

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.07 -$4.50 billion $0.61 82.62 Vantage Drilling $158.42 million N/A -$110.14 million ($6.80) N/A

This table compares Valaris and Vantage Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vantage Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and Vantage Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%.

Summary

Valaris beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

