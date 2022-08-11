Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

Vale stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vale

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.