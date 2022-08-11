Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 48,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 60,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

