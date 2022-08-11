Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

