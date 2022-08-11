Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.80. 5,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,712. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.06.

