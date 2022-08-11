Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.05. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,242. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

