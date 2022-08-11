Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.77 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VREX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 396,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

