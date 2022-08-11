Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.77 million.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 396,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

