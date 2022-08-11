Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.77 million.
Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VREX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 396,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.88.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.