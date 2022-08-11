VeChain Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $132.39 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025947 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

