Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 222,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

