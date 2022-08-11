Venus BUSD Price Down 22% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and $2.00 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Venus BUSD Coin Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 coins. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus BUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

