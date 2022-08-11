Venus BUSD Price Down 22% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.44 million and $2.00 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.
Venus BUSD Coin Profile
Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 coins. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.
Venus BUSD Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.