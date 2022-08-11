Veritaseum Reaches Market Cap of $81.58 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $81.58 million and approximately $17,327.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $37.95 or 0.00158039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

