Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.14

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 53566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $266,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.