Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $60,025.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.59 or 0.07924233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00173624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00665189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00594503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,765,922 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

