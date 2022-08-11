Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading Up 1.8%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.36 and last traded at 0.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VEXTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Vext Science Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.40.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

