Viad Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Viad Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Viad has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

