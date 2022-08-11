VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $68.78. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $74.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.