VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $68.78. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

