VideoCoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

