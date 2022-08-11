VIMworld (VEED) Market Cap Hits $11.69 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $53,632.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

