Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Purchases £46,200 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 157.60 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 357.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.08. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.63 ($2.74).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

