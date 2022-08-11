Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

