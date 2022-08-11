Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.73. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 32,294 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.