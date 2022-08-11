Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.73. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 32,294 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
